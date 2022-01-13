Four People Die While Positive For COVID-19 In Malta

Four people have died while positive for COVID-19 in Malta over the last 24 hours, Malta’s Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced today.

This means that the national COVID-19 related death toll has reached the 500 death benchmark since the outbreak of the virus.

There were 462 new cases recorded over the same time period alongside 1,261 recoveries.

108 patients are currently being treated while COVID-19 positive in Mater Dei Hospital, with eight people in the ITU.

You can watch the press conference where Fearne gave the latest COVID-19 updates below: