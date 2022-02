Malta has recorded 116 new cases of COVID-19 and 207 recoveries.

Four people have died while positive with COVID-19. The number of hospitalisations is at 57 with four patients currently in ITU.

Two females, aged 77 and 83, and two males, aged 65 and 66, died.

The total number of active cases is now 1,680. The total number of deaths is at 589.