Malta has confirmed 154 new cases of COVID-19, along with no new deaths and 148 new recoveries.

This comes after 3,282 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

As it stands, there are 2,435 active COVID-19 cases in Malta.

Meanwhile the number of total vaccinations has risen to 59,702, out of which 19,199 are people who have received both doses.