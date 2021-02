Malta has recorded 263 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record single-day rise since the start of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, two more COVID-19 patients, aged 76 and 57, died and 192 more recovered.

A total of 3,047 tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

77,967 vaccinations have been administered so far, out of which 26,781 were second doses.