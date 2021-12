Malta has found 1,403 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, a new record high since the start of the pandemic.

A 62-year-old patient died and 98 people recovered, meaning there are currently 11,441 active cases.

Hospitalisations have edged upwards in the past 24 hours; there are currently 100 people hospitalised with the virus, out of whom eight are receiving intensive care.