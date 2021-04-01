WATCH: Malta Finds 52 New COVID-19 Cases As Two Patients Die And Active Cases Drop To 740

Malta has confirmed a further 52 COVID-19 cases today, along with two more deaths and 146 recoveries.

This means the number of active cases has dropped to 740, continuing a recent trend.

Meanwhile, the total number of vaccinations administered has risen to 197,383, out of which 54,578 were second doses.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is delivering her weekly briefing now, a day earlier than usual seeing as tomorrow is a public holiday.