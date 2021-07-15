Malta Has 222 New COVID-19 Patients With Active Cases Now At 1,212
Malta has registered 222 new COVID-19 patients and recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has confirmed.
With 10 new recoveries and zero new deaths, active cases now stand at 1,212.
This is the fifth day in a row with over 100 new daily cases. It is the second day in a row with over 200 daily cases.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 15•07•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Malta’s health authorities have attempted to control the numbers by issuing a number of controls, including a controversial ban on unvaccinated people to the island as well as shutting down English language schools.
However, the travel ban decision has since been eased, with new criteria allowing unvaccinated people to enter the island under a number of conditions.