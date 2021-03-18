Malta Has 32 COVID-19 Patients At ITUs But Overall Hospital Admissions Slightly Down  

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed that 32 COVID-19 patients are currently receiving intensive care, 29 at Mater Dei and three at the Gozo General Hospital.

It’s a high number of ITU patients but represents a slight decline from last week, when 34 patients were receiving intensive care – 29 at Mater Dei and five in Gozo.

Total hospitalisations have slightly declined over the past six days, from 245 last week to 229 today.

Besides the ITU patients, 13 people are currently receiving treatment at Mater Dei’s Infectious Diseases Unit, 87 at other Mater Dei wards, five at the Gozo Hospital, 19 at Boffa Hospital, 21 at St Thomas Hospital, five at Karen Grech, 31 at Good Samaritan, and 16 at Mount Carmel.

Malta confirmed 243 new COVID-19 cases today as two more patients died and 334 recovered. The weekly rolling average of new daily cases currently stands at 268, down from 274 the previous day.

