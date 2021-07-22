د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Records 166 New COVID-19 Patients And 25 Recoveries

Malta has recorded 166 new COVID-19 patients and 25 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has announced.

The number of hospitalisations is at 17, with one person still in ITU.

With zero deaths, the number of active cases is now 2,487.

