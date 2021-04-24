No Deaths And 20 New COVID-19 Cases Found In Malta
Malta has registered 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health has revealed.
No patient died of the virus yesterday, meaning the islands’ COVID-19 death toll remained at 412.
With 57 recoveries, Malta’s active cases dropped to 476.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 24•04•2021
Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Meanwhile, 307,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered as of yesterday. 98,677 people are fully vaccinated.
