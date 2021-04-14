Malta Registers 58 COVID-19 Cases And 41 Recoveries In The Last 24 Hours

There are 58 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, according to the latest medical bulletin by the Health Ministry, with 41 recoveries also registered over the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,001 swab tests carried out.

No patients passed away, meaning the total death toll remains at 403.

Malta’s active cases currently stand at 578.

A total of 254,885 first doses of the vaccine have so far administered, while 76,593 have also received a second dose.

