د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Registers First COVID-19 Death In Two Days Along With 59 New Cases

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

There are 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 50 recoveries and one death.

A 68-year-old female died last night after testing positive for COVID-19, ending two consecutive days of no deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 403.

 

The total number of active cases now stands at 561.

A total of 249,400 vaccines have been administered with 74,053 people receiving both doses.

What do you make of these numbers? Let us know below

READ NEXT: WATCH: ALS Hero Bjorn Formosa Enters Dar Bjorn 2 Site In Żebbug For First Time

When JP's not too busy working on polyrhythmic beats, you'll probably find him out and about walking his dog.

You may also love

View All