Malta Registers First COVID-19 Death In Two Days Along With 59 New Cases

There are 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta along with 50 recoveries and one death.

A 68-year-old female died last night after testing positive for COVID-19, ending two consecutive days of no deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths now stands at 403.

The total number of active cases now stands at 561.

A total of 249,400 vaccines have been administered with 74,053 people receiving both doses.

What do you make of these numbers? Let us know below