Malta Registers 69 New Cases And 134 Recoveries Over The Last 24 Hours
Malta has registered 69 new COVID-19 patients and 134 new recoveries over the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry has confirmed.
No deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours with the number of active cases at 1,544.
The number of people receiving treatment in hospital stands at 31, five of whom are currently in intensive care.
385,825 people are fully vaccinated.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 03•08•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Tuesday, August 3, 2021
What do you think of the figures?