Malta Should Consider Domestic ‘Vaccine Passports’ For Events, Art Lobby Proposes

So-called domestic ‘vaccine passports’ for events should be considered part of a strategy to revive Malta’s struggling arts scene, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association has proposed.

“We are well aware that mass gatherings with thousands of people might not be realistic for this summer,” MEIA president Howard Keith Debono said.

“We can still hopefully look at small scale options, may it be with certification of vaccinations, sustainable models with different mitigation measures or strict border controls due to the new variants, if we have a well-managed exit plan to facilitate such planning.”

Debate over domestic vaccine passports, which would allow people to attend events if they can prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19, was sparked in the UK in recent days.

Malta has been pushing for an EU-wide system of ‘vaccine passports’ for travel, but this is the first time a domestic vaccine passport system has been proposed internally.