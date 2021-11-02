Maltese Woman Put Into Self Isolation In UK Even Though Double Jabbed With COVID-19 Vaccine

Are you thinking of travelling to the UK, anytime soon? Well, you might want to be cautious if so since being doubled jabbed with the COVID-19 vaccine might not be enough to keep you away from quarantine.

One Maltese woman has been forced into 10 days of self-isolation, even though she’s fully vaccinated after a passenger on her flight tested positive for COVID-19. Prior to entering the UK, she had filled in the UK passenger locator form, Only a few days later she was pinged and notified by the NHS (National Health Service) to self-isolate for 10 days. This is because the UK’s rules demand that in such cases the vaccine must have been administered by a professional from the NHS. The woman’s EU Vaccination Certificate and the fact that she was double jabbed did not exempt her from self-isolation.

This comes just three months after measures were relaxed for UK citizens, meaning that they no longer needed to self-isolate when contacting a person with COVID-19, provided they had received their second jab.

“I was sent a text message a few days after arrival from NHS test and trace that I had been identified as a contact of someone who turned positive for COVID-19 (has to have been from the plane as no other place I visited had my details) – and that I had to stay home and self-isolate for 10 days unless I am exempt,” she explained.

However, this doesn’t apply to non-UK residents or residents who got double jabbed outside the UK.

“Double vaccinated brits have been exempt from self-isolation from August. However, three months later they still don’t recognise EU certificates and are treating me as unvaccinated since my vaccine wasn’t administered by UK NHS personnel. In summary, I was recognised as vaccinated to get into the country …but not for contact tracing!”

It’s created a huge inconvenience for the woman, who has had to fork out expenses for accommodation and other associated necessities, as well as changing her flights and arranging her work schedule.

“This has led to accommodation and associated expenses as well as having to change my flight and miss a week of work at overnight notice. I have looked online and this doesn’t only affect Maltese, but every vaccinated EU citizen,” the Maltese woman expressed.

To return to Malta, people don’t need to do a swab or PCR test before leaving, however, it must be done at least within two days of your arrival back to the Maltese Islands. “So in short – if you’re Maltese you can catch a flight to the UK but If someone on the plane has covid be prepared to get stuck here. PCR or rapid test no longer needed to get on a plane, however, needs to be done within 2 days of landing and result submitted to NHS” she said.