Malta’s Back To Zero New COVID-19 Patients As Positive June Continues

Malta’s streak of zero new COVID-19 cases will continue with no new patients found over the last 24 hours.

It’s been a positive month for Malta. On 7th June, Malta announced its first day without any new cases in 11 months, with the last time before that being 25th July 2020.

Since then, Malta has been able to register no new patients on 13th June.

Well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has shared the positive figures with the EU’s health council.

The drop in figures coincides with Malta’s rapid vaccination rate. As of yesterday, 589,507 jabs have been given out so far, with 340,028 being second doses. The death rate has also dropped significantly.

Still, despite the figures, the government has still been on the receiving end of criticism in its handling of the easing of measures, with authorities urging caution amid positive figures.

Many, including Chamber of SMEs CEO Abigail Mamo, decrying inconsistencies in the policy. The news of more positive figures will likely make calls for lifting certain measures far stronger.