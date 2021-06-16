Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Continue To Tumble After 3 New Patient And 9 New Recoveries Found
Malta’s active COVID-19 cases continue to tumble, dropping to one of the lowest levels since July 2020.
This comes after the country registered three new cases, nine new recoveries, and no deaths over the last 24 hours.
This means active cases now stand at 45,
The vaccination rate remains high with 270,754 people receiving a second dose of the vaccine, roughly 50% of the total population.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 16•06•2021Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
Posted by saħħa on Wednesday, June 16, 2021
What do you think of the figures?