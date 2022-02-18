د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Active Cases Have Dropped To Under 1,000 For First Time In 86 Days

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases, with 288 recoveries were registered since yesterday.

A total of 46 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, four of whom are in the ITU.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 594, with no new deaths recorded for the second consecutive time in one month.

Malta currently has 988 active cases.

 

