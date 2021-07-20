Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Hit 2,177 After 217 New Patients And Three Recoveries Recorded
Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases has passed the 2,000 mark after 217 new patients and three recoveries were confirmed by health authorities.
The number of active cases now stands at 2,177. Hospitalisations have remained stable at 18, with one person still in ITU.
OFFICIAL COVID-19 figures for 20•07•2021@Chris Fearne | MaltaGov | Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate
