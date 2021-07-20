د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Active COVID-19 Cases Hit 2,177 After 217 New Patients And Three Recoveries Recorded

Malta’s number of active COVID-19 cases has passed the 2,000 mark after 217 new patients and three recoveries were confirmed by health authorities.

The number of active cases now stands at 2,177. Hospitalisations have remained stable at 18, with one person still in ITU.

