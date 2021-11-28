Maltese Doctor Explains Why He’s Sceptical Over New Omicron Variant Fears

Doctor Jean Karl Soler has said he’s sceptical about the new COVID-19 variant Omicron and that the current information available about it doesn’t justify global fears.

Soler, a longtime critic of strict restrictions, noted that new COVID-19 cases and deaths in South Africa, where the variant first emerged, are relatively low.

“The normal evolutionary trend is for more infectious variants to be less lethal. I expect the same for the new variant,” he said.

“As such, unless we have clear evidence that the new South African variant is more infectious and more lethal and negates both vaccine-induced and natural immunity, we should not be concerned.”

“The arrival of a super-variant should be the remit of comic books and B-movies, and not mass media and scientific reports. Why are we being told to worry, when the information is incomplete?”