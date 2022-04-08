د . إAEDSRر . س

Minister Chris Fearne Returns To Office, Thanks Vaccines For Working

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Health Minister Chris Fearne has officially returned back to the office, thanking vaccines for their effectiveness.

Fearne uploaded a photo to his social media earlier this morning, marking the exit from his quarantine following testing positive for COVID-19.

“Good morning. Back to the office well and good. #vaccineswork,” Fearne said in a tweet. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Malta (@lovinmalta)

Fearne tested positive the day after he was reappointed Health Minister in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Cabinet. He took the oath of office last week, along with all the other ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

“I tested earlier today and came out positive. Thanks to the booster I only have mild symptoms. I started quarantine today. I will continue working virtually,” Fearne had announced on social media.

Tag someone that needs to see this

READ NEXT: Final Call To Object To Sports Village On 207,000 Sqm Of ODZ Land In Ta' Qali

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's probably fighting for women's rights. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]

You may also love

View All