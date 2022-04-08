Minister Chris Fearne Returns To Office, Thanks Vaccines For Working

“Good morning. Back to the office well and good. #vaccineswork,” Fearne said in a tweet.

Fearne uploaded a photo to his social media earlier this morning, marking the exit from his quarantine following testing positive for COVID-19 .

Health Minister Chris Fearne has officially returned back to the office, thanking vaccines for their effectiveness.

Fearne tested positive the day after he was reappointed Health Minister in Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Cabinet. He took the oath of office last week, along with all the other ministers and parliamentary secretaries.

“I tested earlier today and came out positive. Thanks to the booster I only have mild symptoms. I started quarantine today. I will continue working virtually,” Fearne had announced on social media.

