One COVID-19 Death Recorded Along With 27 New Cases And 79 Recoveries

An 84-year-old man died while positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to the latest COVID-19 update.

There were 27 new cases of the virus alongside 79 recoveries.

The number of patients currently being treated at Mater Dei Hospital is slightly lower than it was last week, with 25 hospitalised, four of whom are in intensive care.

The number of active cases stands at 643, with 453 deaths having been recorded since the start of the pandemic.

810,125 doses of the vaccine have so far been administered, 4,477 of which were booster shots.