Only 16 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In Malta, With Three Patients In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 13 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

Hospitalisations are at 13 patients, with 37 recoveries registered.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta is remains standing at 457, with no new deaths recorded.

There are currently 370 active cases.

818,593 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 8,171 of doses administered being booster shots.