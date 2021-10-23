Over 40,000 COVID-19 Booster Shots Administered And Just 236 Active Cases In Total

Malta is well on its way administering booster COVID-19 shots to those that have been vaccinated over a year ago, with 43,043 booster shots having been given out. In total, 865,419 COVID-19 jabs have been administered.

Health authorities reported that there are currently just 236 active cases in in the country, as 21 people recovered and only six new cases were found.

There are currently 13 people with COVID-19 in hospital, out of which three are receiving treatment in ITU.

The total death count remains at 460.