Restaurants Association Pushes Back Against Nurses: Stop Your ‘Dangerous Statements’ 

The Association of Catering Establishments has warned against ‘dangerous’ and ‘unfounded’ statements regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Malta has registered a record 582 cases over the past 24 hours with Malta’s nurses’ union this morning saying that the situation at Mater Dei Hospital was at breaking point because the government had decided to appease the entertainment industry at the expense of healthcare workers.

“The Association of Catering Establishment (ACE) is concerned about the increase in COVID-19 positive cases yet is also concerned about the dangerous statements and comments by entities and individuals on social media and other media,” the association said in a statement.

The association said it supported the recent statement by Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the country needed to focus its efforts on administering booster shots rather than considering further restrictions.