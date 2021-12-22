Restaurants Association Pushes Back Against Nurses: Stop Your ‘Dangerous Statements’
The Association of Catering Establishments has warned against ‘dangerous’ and ‘unfounded’ statements regarding the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Malta has registered a record 582 cases over the past 24 hours with Malta’s nurses’ union this morning saying that the situation at Mater Dei Hospital was at breaking point because the government had decided to appease the entertainment industry at the expense of healthcare workers.
“The Association of Catering Establishment (ACE) is concerned about the increase in COVID-19 positive cases yet is also concerned about the dangerous statements and comments by entities and individuals on social media and other media,” the association said in a statement.
The association said it supported the recent statement by Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the country needed to focus its efforts on administering booster shots rather than considering further restrictions.
“ACE believes that this is the best way forward, keeping in mind the impact any eventual closure will have on food outlets, keeping in mind that according to a recent ACE survey, 18.7% of registered outlets have closed down permanently and also keeping in mind the financial unsustainability of the COVID-19 wage supplement for the government,” it added.
ACE said it was calling for common sense to prevail and for caution in the way individuals and entities express views in the media and urged all stakeholders to keep in mind that a lot is at stake, especially for those in the catering industry.
It also encouraged its members and their employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine and boosters shot both for their own safety and also that of the general public.
