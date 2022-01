Six people have died while positive with COVID-19, the Health Ministry has announced.

Two males, aged 86 and 89, and four females, ages 74, 81, 86, and 89, were confirmed to be the patients who died.

Malta also recorded 273 new cases and 1,431 recoveries over the last 24 hours.

There are currently 5,761 active cases. The total number of deaths is now 532.