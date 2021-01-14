‘Twindemic’ Averted: Charmaine Gauci Confirms Flu Cases Very Low This Year 

Fears that Malta’s hospitals could be hit by a double surge of both COVID-19 and influenza cases this winter have receded, with Charmaine Gauci confirming the number of flu cases has been very low this year. Interviewed on L-Erbgħa Fost il-Ġimgħa last night, the Superintendent of Public Health said measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have also worked to prevent the spread of the flu. “The number of flu cases was very low this year because of measures such as hand-washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing but there were still patients with respiratory problems who had to be hospitalised due to exacerbations of their illness,” she said. Malta’s situation with regards to low flu cases reflects that of other countries, including the United States and Israel. Amid fears that hospitals could end up flooded by patients suffering from both COVID-19 and the flu, the Health Ministry embarked on a rigorous flu shot campaign, vaccinating a record 157,000 people in a few months.

Malta's seven-day rolling average of daily COVID-19 cases has peaked in recent days (Data: Worldometers)