Vaccinated COVID-19 Patients Who Died This Year Weren’t Killed By Virus, Mater Dei Consultant Confirms

Interviewed on Newsbook yesterday, Melillo said that ten fully vaccinated people died while positive for the virus so far this year. However, she said that, although they had COVID-19, it wasn’t the virus that killed them.

Tanya Melillo, a public health consultant who heads Mater Dei’s Infectious Disease Prevention and Control, has confirmed that all the fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who passed away this year died of other health-related issues.

“The vaccine helped them in the sense that it wasn’t the virus which caused their death,” she said. “They had health complications such as cancer or other things.”

The public health expert also confirmed that 22 out of the 36 COVID-19 patients currently receiving hospital treatment aren’t fully vaccinated, while the remaining 14 are. One unvaccinated COVID-19 patient is receiving intensive care.

And an analysis of the COVID-19 cases registered by Malta in July shows that 78% were unvaccinated.

Malta has registered a spike in COVID-19 cases this month but the cases have dropped in recent days – the seven-day moving average of daily new cases is currently 138, down from 205 on 20th July.

