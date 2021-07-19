Hundreds Turn Up In Mosta On Day One Of New Walk-In Vaccine Clinics
Hundreds of people showed up to enter a new free walk-in vaccination clinic that opened in Mosta today.
Non-residents living in Malta can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment at the mobile clinic that will be available at different locations.
Today’s mobile clinic was located at Mosta’s Technopark, and the next one is set to appear in Żejtun this Wednesday.
If you’d like to get vaccinated, you need to bring your identification document with you, as well as proof of living in Malta, such as a rental agreement, a work contract or proof of studying.
On Wednesday 21st July, the clinic will be located near Żejtun’s parish church between 9am and noon. On Friday 23rd July, the mobile clinic is coming to St. Julian’s.
The major turnout led to some waiting times for a number of people, but the good turnout is proof that parts of the island is continuing to take the fight against COVID-19 seriously.
Did you get your jab yet?