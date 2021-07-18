WATCH: Steve Sammut Nurminen Completes 110km Three Lap Ultra Run Across Malta
Local ultrarunner Steve Sammut Nurminen has completed the unprecedented and herculean feat of running the length of Malta three times nonstop.
Sammut Nurimen completed the 110 km within 12 hours earlier his morning, with images sent to Lovin Malta showing his journey throughout the night.
A self-proclaimed fitness freak, Steve, better known by his Instagram handle movewithsteve, pushed the human body to its utmost limits during the run.
For many, a 110km ultra run is unfathomable, let alone in the middle of summer when temperatures in Malta are soring and humidity is high.
He ran around Malta three times starting from Birżebbuġa and heading up to Ċirkewwa before going down and finishing in Ċirkewwa again.
For Steve, life is all about moving, whether it be running, swimming, weightlifting or stretching. The word ‘idle’ doesn’t form part of his vocabulary and he hopes that his journey and lifestyle serve as an inspiration to others.
In addition to challenging himself, and inspiring others, Steve also hopes to couple his feat with a worthy cause in an effort to make Malta a better place not only for fitness freaks like him but for others too.
Steve is the latest in a swathe of athletes inspired by Neil Agius’ world record-breaking swim completed on 30th June.
