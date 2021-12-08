Malta Eye Study: The First Ever National Survey On Eye Disease Is Here

But that’s changing now, with efforts being taken by Ophthalmic surgeon Francis Carbonaro and his research team, led mainly by Ph.D. student and ophthalmologist Dr. David Agius, through the Malta Eye Study, which was launched in 2019.

To date in Malta, there are no national statistics available on blindness and common eye diseases such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

Visual impairment affects members of society across all different ages and groups and can have quite a negative impact on affected individuals.

This study, a first of its kind for Malta, aims to gather much-needed data to determine the prevalence of common eye disorders in Malta and how much they contribute to visual

impairment and blindness.

The data will also determine the state of eye health in Malta’s population and help shape the future of medical care.

Furthermore, from this data gathered the team will also be able to understand if the Maltese are more at risk due to specific factors such as genetics or environment.

Over 300 people have taken part so far, but the study needs more participants in order to ensure a valid and representative cohort, and make the data gathered more accurate.

The team is collecting data from a total of around 2000 individuals, who will be called up randomly, to get a demonstrative picture of the entire nation.

The research team is appealing to those who are called up, to take part in this study and benefit from a free comprehensive eye check, with the possible early detection of common eye disease and subsequent treatment, where necessary.

The overall mission of the Malta Eye Study is to reduce vision loss and improve quality of life through vision research.

The study is being funded by RiDT and University of Malta.

