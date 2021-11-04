Malta Finds 37 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 Patients Being Treated In ITU

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only 37 new COVID-19 cases, with four patient currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 8 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 17 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 271 active cases.

884,349 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 55,876 of the doses administered being booster shots.