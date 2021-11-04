د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta Finds 37 New COVID-19 Cases And 4 Patients Being Treated In ITU

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed only 37 new COVID-19 cases, with four patient currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 8 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 17 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 462, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 271 active cases.

884,349 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 55,876 of the doses administered being booster shots.

Share to raise awareness

READ NEXT: Police Confirm Investigation Into Valletta Stars Player’s ‘Strong Shoving’ Of Referee  

When Sasha (formerly known as Sasha Tas-Sigar) is not busy writing about environmental injustice, she's either shooting film or out at sea. She's passionate about society and the culture that made her. Follow her at @saaxhaa on Instagram, and send her anything related to the environment, art, and women's rights at [email protected]om

You may also love

View All