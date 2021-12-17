Malta Finds New 221 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Amount Recorded In Months

Malta’s Health Authorities have confirmed 221 new COVID-19 cases, with three patients currently being treated in the Intensive Therapy Unit.

A total of 20 patients are currently being treated at Mater Dei, with 153 recoveries made since yesterday.

The number of deaths from the virus in Malta remains standing at 471, with no new deaths recorded.

Malta currently has 1,600 active cases.

1,005,114 vaccination shots have been administered up until yesterday, with 165,403 of the doses administered being booster shots.