Historically, people have always enjoyed the prospect of finding the next best hack that’ll take their health gains game forward. But have you ever stopped to consider, that perhaps even the time of your workout could play a role? You may be surprised to learn that it does. Scientists from the University of Melbourne put this to the test by making a group of overweight gentlemen – of whom were all on a diet high in fat – work out either in the morning (6:30am) or evening (6.30pm). Then they compared the two groups, both of whom broke their sweats over an indoor bicycle.

What did they find? From a fitness point of view, there was no difference at all. In just five days, the boys were able to adapt to the exercise in such a way that they increased their own personal bests, regardless of the time. But from a health point of view, people were better off training in the evening. Persons who trained in the evening showed better blood sugar control, for starters. They even showed marked improvements in their cholesterol scores. Overall, it was seen that the evening group had a better capacity to deal with the damage wrought by an overall bad diet.

Are the results that straightforward? Although it looks like it, the distinction between morning and evening training is a little more nuanced. Many factors play a role in one’s ability to get the very best out of training. Results otherwise skewed by… … Sleep, for starters. If our biological clocks have thought us anything, it’s that any disruption in usual sleep and wake times could impact our health more than sticking to our workout time. Working out in the morning after a horrible night’s sleep could be the reason why certain persons fared worse at dawn. A point to consider since subjects involved in this study were awakened in a spit-and-shine fashion and placed directly on an exercise bike. Of course, there’s still more to it. How healthy you are, in general, and what diet you’re on, also in general, probably play the bigger roles.