Not A Single Patient In Malta Was Hospitalised With The Flu In October-December Last Year

Malta didn’t record a single hospitalised case of influenza between October and December last year, a rather astonishing result that could indicate COVID-19 measures have proven effective against the flu.

The Health Ministry confirmed with Lovin Malta that no discharge diagnosis influenza cases were recorded in the final quarter of 2020, compared with 19 flu cases recorded in the corresponding period of 2019.

The flu season typically reaches its peak between late December and January – there were 79 hospitalised flu cases in January 2020 and 148 in January 2019.

While official figures for January 2021 aren’t yet available, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci confirmed on 13th January that the number of flu cases has been very low this year, a result she attributed to COVID-19 measures.