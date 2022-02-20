A ‘Tazza Te’ Can Be A Weapon Against Malta’s Biggest Killer: Heart Disease

One out of every five deaths in Malta was due to heart disease, though one study shows that the health of one’s heart can be improved by way of a warm cuppa, at least every other day.

In fact, habitual tea consumption was associated with more healthy years of life and longer life expectancy.

Great news, particularly for our ‘Te’ fit-tazza‘-drinking community. Even if such a revelation may mean severing ties with the accompanying pastizzi.

The study, published by the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology studied over 100,000 Chinese adults, and for a great deal of time too. Over seven years, to be exact.

When compared with people who drank fewer than three cups of tea per week, those who drank more were found to have a 20% lower risk of heart attack, or heart-related problems, and an overall 22% lower risk of dying from heart disease.