Last February In Malta Was The Driest Since 1923

Whilst 2020 was drier than normal in terms of rainfall, last February proved to be the driest February on record since 1923, the Malta International Airport’s Meteorological Office confirmed.

On the other hand, September claimed the title of wettest month of 2020, registering a whopping 121.2mm of rainfall – almost a third of all precipitation collected that year.

Not only was September the wettest month of 2020, but it was also the stormiest.

Last September accounted for nine of the 23 thunderstorms reported by the Meteorological Office last year.

As a whole, 386.9mm of precipitation was measured in 2020, a number that doesn’t measure up to the annual rainfall quota of 567mm.

Last year also saw Malta’s air temperature experience a variety of highs and lows.

The country’s lowest registered air temperature was 5.1 degrees Celsius, and it was recorded in January. Conversely, Malta’s highest temperature was 38.7 degrees Celsius and was recorded on 15th August.

