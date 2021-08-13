With This Year’s Pride Cancelled, Malta’s LGBTQ+ Community Proudly Presents Alternative Plans

After months of standing by and hoping the situation would improve, it looks like COVID-19 will stick around a bit longer. That being said, this year’s Pride March scheduled to be on September 18th will not be taking place.

But the LGBTQ+ community isn’t out of the woods yet, said Clayton Mercieca on behalf of the Allied Rainbow Communities team. “We are coordinating with other entities and LGBTIQ organizations to hold a series of events and initiatives throughout Malta Pride Week that comply with COVID-19 rules.”

This year’s Pride is taking place between the 10th and 19th September.

Sticking to the artistic and liberating ways of expression that define Pride, Pride Week will include exhibitions, a demonstration, an online conference, a number of social gatherings and the Malta Pride Concert.

The theme for this year is #YouAreIncluded, emphasising that equality for everyone is not a one-size-fits-all approach.

“While much has been achieved by the LGBTIQ movement and we are more visible in all sectors of society, there are still members of our communities whose identities and experiences are not understood, seen, or validated,” said Mercieca.

The legendary Malta Pride Concert will be held at Argotti Gardens with a limited seating capacity, and will be streamed via various social media channels.