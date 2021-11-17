Get All Of Malta Talking With Lovin Malta’s Black Friday Deals!
Black Friday has taken over our island, and we’re hopping aboard! Discounts, sales, and markdowns mean you can get your hands on that special item you’ve been eyeing for so long. These price cuts also mean that you can advertise your business with us for a fantastic price.
Up to 50% off – you can promote with us for less!
Cheaper price whilst still reaching over 270,000 people on Facebook? Yes, please! You have the opportunity to connect with our 119K Instagram following to let all of Malta know about your book, cafeteria, company, business, or anything else you want to advertise.
Get your hands on this limited edition offer by contacting Ally, Lisa, or Kira via email.
No matter if you’re an advertising genius or you have 0% knowledge about marketing, our wonderful sales team will guide you throughout the whole process. From helping you reach the people who will be your future customers, to getting everyone speaking about your business, our sales team can help with it all.
These Black Friday steals can be used until June 2022, meaning you can start planning out your next year from right now!
Plaster your business all over the internet and advertise with us for less through these remarkable markdowns. Remember, you can get in contact with our super sales team via email at [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]. They’ll help you walk down the yellow brick road of marketing.
Contact our sales team for our offers!