Lewis Capaldi, The Voice Behind ’Someone You Loved’, Is Coming To Malta For 2nd July Concert
Lewis Capaldi, the Scottish singer-songwriter behind mega-hit ’Someone You Loved’, is coming to Malta for a live concert on 2nd July.
The announcement was made by VisitMalta, who revealed that the concert will be taking place in the Granaries in Floriana.
You can get your tickets over here: https://bit.ly/37YDog4
Capaldi stormed to worldwide superstardom following the release of Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, the wildly successful debut album that turned him into the voice of heartbreak and despair.
