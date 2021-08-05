University Of Malta Awarded UNESCO Chair, A First For The Country

The University of Malta has been granted a UNESCO Chair in Global Adult Education. This is the first time ever that this has happened at the University of Malta. A UNESCO Chair is made up of a project and a team within universities or higher education or a research institution. This team would partner with UNESCO in order to progress and develop knowledge and practice in an area of great importance for both UNESCO and the institution in question. Malta will be researching Global Adult Education.

Professor Peter Mayo from the Faculty of Education will be responsible for this Chair. Malta’s university will be teaming up with the University of Kalyani in West Bengal, India, in order to spearhead this initiative. The initiative includes the re-establishment of the adult education journal called Convergence. This is a free electronic portal that contains academic material and tools. There are also plans to offer a Masters’s course in Adult Education, internationally and online. Professor Mayo has also taken part in the editing of a series of books on International Issues in Adult Education. He hopes that this series will also be connected with this Chair.