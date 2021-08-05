University Of Malta Awarded UNESCO Chair, A First For The Country
The University of Malta has been granted a UNESCO Chair in Global Adult Education. This is the first time ever that this has happened at the University of Malta.
A UNESCO Chair is made up of a project and a team within universities or higher education or a research institution. This team would partner with UNESCO in order to progress and develop knowledge and practice in an area of great importance for both UNESCO and the institution in question. Malta will be researching Global Adult Education.
Professor Peter Mayo from the Faculty of Education will be responsible for this Chair. Malta’s university will be teaming up with the University of Kalyani in West Bengal, India, in order to spearhead this initiative.
The initiative includes the re-establishment of the adult education journal called Convergence. This is a free electronic portal that contains academic material and tools. There are also plans to offer a Masters’s course in Adult Education, internationally and online.
Professor Mayo has also taken part in the editing of a series of books on International Issues in Adult Education. He hopes that this series will also be connected with this Chair.
Malta’s UNESCO Ambassador H.E. Joseph Vella Gauci wrote ” It is with great pleasure and satisfaction that I receive the news of the favourable evaluation of the University of Malta’s request for the establishment of a UNESCO Chair on Global Adult Education.”
“This proposed UNESCO chair’s mandate falls within the goals of SDG 4, i.e. to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.”
“As it is also one of the identified deliverables being undertaken in the context of the University of Malta’s Strategic Plan 2020-2025, and coincides with the University’s ambition to further internationalise its campus and community, I am very confident that the administration of our University will be seizing this opportunity of Malta’s first ever in-house UNESCO Chair to make a success story in the adult education sector.”
The University is currently waiting for the draft standard agreement to be published between the University and UNESCO.
What do you think about this project?