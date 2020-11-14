WATCH: Learn Maltese And Laugh With This Wholesome Gozitan Man’s Lessons

Learning Maltese may not be the easiest thing for people trying to pick up the language, be they foreigners or from Sliema.

One Maltese man in Gozo has taken it upon himself to help people learn some basic Maltese sayings to get by in their day to day life on the islands.

“Everyone understands English in Malta. You don’t have to speak Maltese. But if you want to, you can say: ‘Allura, kif inti, kollox sew?'” Marku the Maltese from Gozo says in his video.