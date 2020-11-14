WATCH: Learn Maltese And Laugh With This Wholesome Gozitan Man’s Lessons
Learning Maltese may not be the easiest thing for people trying to pick up the language, be they foreigners or from Sliema.
One Maltese man in Gozo has taken it upon himself to help people learn some basic Maltese sayings to get by in their day to day life on the islands.
“Everyone understands English in Malta. You don’t have to speak Maltese. But if you want to, you can say: ‘Allura, kif inti, kollox sew?'” Marku the Maltese from Gozo says in his video.
Marku’s signature retro style and strong classic accent immediately gets you into the Maltese vibe.
Better than anything, Marku’s earnestness in trying to impart the wisdom of our mother tongue to new speakers is sure to bring a smile to your face.
And of course, once you are done with learning important phrases like “come here”, “look out for the car” and “what’s wrong” in Maltese, do not miss out on Marku enjoying a peas pastizzi that he made himself.