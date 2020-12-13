د . إAEDSRر . س

‘Malta’s Culture Won Tonight’: Singing Father-Son Act’s First Comment As Malta’s Got Talent Winners

Father-son act Jomike and Lydon have officially won the first edition of Malta’s Got Talent after winning over the hearts of Maltese voters. 

“Malta’s culture and Maltese għanja won tonight,” Jomike said shortly after winning the show.

“I never thought we’d win!” five-year-old makjetti singer Lydon added.

The duo beat eight other finalists to snag the €25,000 cash prize and be crowned winners of the talent show. It seems Lydon’s dream to take a trip to Australia will come true after all!

Meanwhile, dance group Concept of Movement came second and young performer Ria Gauci came third.

Well done Jomike and Lydon

