Upset On Malta’s Got Talent As Five-Year-Old Traditional Maltese Singer Forgets Lines During Makjetta

Malta’s Got Talent threw up an emotional moment this evening after a five-year-old traditional Maltese singer forgot his lines during his performance.

Lydon Agius joined his father Jomike on stage to sing an original makjetta about how life has changed since the pandemic and how they can’t wait until the vaccine arrives.

However, towards the end, Lydon forgot his lines but managed to soldier on with his dad, although the disappointment was clear on his face.

And despite the slip-up, all four judges gave positive comments to the singers, who had qualified to the final through a golden buzzer.

Will Lydon and Jomike qualify to the final?