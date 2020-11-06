Maltese Songwriter Signs Major Record Deal With Lady Gaga’s Label

Effectively this means that Farrugia will be making a record for internationally-renowned label Polydor Records to sell and promote.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this, but I just signed a major record deal with the incredible Polydor Records,” Farrugia wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you Keir Fullerton for believing in me, my amazing team at Tileyard Music, Sigala, Matthew Neequaye, and Charlie Are for everything you’ve done for me over the past 17 months.”

But Farrugia’s success was no overnight achievement.

When he was just 22, Farrugia sold his car and valuables to move to London, where he scored a meeting with British DJ Sigala.

After that initial meeting, Farrugia attended a songwriting camp where he worked alongside international artists like Becky Hill and JP Cooper. With the camp over and done with, Shaun and Sigala finalised a publishing deal, effectively cementing Sigala’s role as his mentor.

From that point on, Farrugia started working tirelessly to get to the top. Only last year, he co-wrote a song for band The Script. And with this latest achievement, it’s pretty evident Farrugia’s rise to the top won’t be stopping any time soon.

