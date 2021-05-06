Celine Dion Postpones Malta Show Until 2023 As Europe Continues To Struggle With Pandemic

Celine Dion has once again postponed her European tour dates, including her stop in Malta, until 2023, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to burden the continent.

The world-famous Canadian singer took to social media to announce the tour postponement while instilling hope in her fans that 2023 will be the year she finally makes the trip over.

“Please don’t despair, we feel really good about doing the shows in 2023 and I can’t wait to finally see you,” she said.

This is the second time Celine Dion has had to cancel her shows in Europe and Malta, with the singer first set to perform at Fosos in Floriana in July 2020.

The sold-out show was postponed to July 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic and has once again been postponed for a further two years.

Patrons can retain their tickets up until the new concert date (6th June 2023) or can apply for a refund via this link until 31st July 2021.

Cover Photo Credit: Jonathan Brincat

