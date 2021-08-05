LISTEN: Maltese DJ’s New ‘Lockdown Breakdown’ Track Speaks Of Performers’ Mental Health Problems

Mykill Cini has just released ‘Lockdown Breakdown’, a dark electronic track with a monologue vocal describing a fictitious person going through the emotions of lockdown.

Performers have been hit hard over the past 18 months, and a renowned Maltese DJ has now expressed his struggles in the way he knows best.

Mykill noted that several professional full-time performers have been struggling with financial and mental health issues since the restrictions have made it impossible for them to perform at events for the past year and a half.

“Apart from the obvious financial catastrophe the pandemic has caused to already struggling artists on this small island, a more serious issue that often is not tackled enough is the mental state these passionate performers have been put in,” Mykill said.

“It was very hard for me to produce another positive summer hit whilst being locked in my studio in these strange circumstances with many of my fellow artists risking depression.”

“I felt the need to channel my feelings into producing a darker track that reflects the current mood and Lockdown Breakdown was born as a piece of musical art that makes one ponder, dance and bring attention to the state of mind of artists during this pandemic.”

The DJ’s song has been signed by Feel Hype, a German record label renowned for darker electronic music, a promising start.

It is available for streaming and downloads from Spotify, Beatport, Apple Music and all other major music platforms.



Do you like Mykill’s new track?