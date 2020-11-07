Local Artists Capture Malta’s Iconic National Identity In First-Ever Local Foley Sample Pack

One can easily identify Malta for its visual landscapes, its grainy limestone touch and even from the smell of freshly-baked bread or pastizzi – but what does the island sound like? For the first time ever, a group of Maltese artists has circulated the island capturing the iconic sounds that characterise daily life and have transposed it into mp3 files in what is being deemed the first Malta foley sample pack.

The “Sounds Of Malta” sample pack contains over 100 raw samples of the island, from the sounds of summer fireworks to the crunching first bite of a fresh, hot pastizzi in a standalone collection that helps put identify the sonic nature of Malta. The outcome of the project doesn’t just provide a sample pack of nostalgia and patriotism, many of which will undoubtedly find their way to local musician’s music library, but a whole new appreciation of the Maltese islands and its rich heritage.

By isolating the visual element from the sound, users can listen to Malta and appreciate the little nuances would otherwise be missed – like the sound of the BBC being broadcasted on a radio amidst the bustling of a traditional Maltese market or the one million and one crunches that happen with one bite into a pastizzi. From church bells pealing to festa fireworks, it doesn’t get much more Maltese than that!

“High-quality samples like these are commonly used as digital instruments by music producers, or as sound effect layers in the film and video production industry”, said Andrew Mizzi, one of the founders of the Insynk project. “We came up with this idea during the partial lockdown and have been working on it since then,” continues his partner, Claude Spiteri Belcher.