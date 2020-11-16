Malta’s Pop Princess Is All Grown Up With Toxic Relationship-Themed Track

From child prodigy to teenage trailblazer, Gaia Cauchi is all grown up in her latest track and it’s all about a toxic relationship and a significant other that she isn’t quite over yet.

The young popstar is not so young anymore with Gaia delving into the toxicity of a teenage relationship that empowered her to release her latest track, “Over You”.

Just like a breakup brings about change, Gaia too has transformed her sound and look – one defined by maturity and which has manifested in her music from the choice of contemporary beats and bars to the more emotional and thought-provoking vocal lines.

Credit has to be given to the team behind the track made up of lyricists Muxu and Gaia, composer Matteo Depares and producer Cyprian Cassar for this.

As Gaia continues to grow, so does her music too. Over You isn’t as simple as it may seem and a closer look at the lyrics indicate that there is more than one layer to this track.