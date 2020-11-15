Maltese Rapper Joins Forces With Local Producer To Channel COVID-19 Summer Emotions Into EP

The world isn’t what we expected it to be. The COVID-19 pandemic has driven people indoors, into their bedrooms. In turn, creative minds have come out in search of new sources of inspiration in the deepest, darkest corners of the room.

From mellow to the hard-hitting hit, the EP drifts across a spectrum of emotions that surfaced throughout lockdown and the ensuing days dealing with a pandemic.

“Sonder came together over the COVID-19 summer. It’s the realisation that every passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own,” Warrington told Lovin Malta.

But the EP shouldn’t be delved into too deeply. Rather, it was the product of an organic process during which creative minds put their improvisational skills to the test and bounce ideas off each other resulting in the five-piece project we see today.

While every track has merits of its own, 918 Spyder and The Smoke Room prove most polarising but in a good way – dipping into the stoner scene and jumping into mosh-like madness.

“We spent most days this summer in my living room, constantly talking, chilling, working, and while doing so, we’d often share experiences.”

“By the end of it we had realised that summer was packed with these stories and we wanted to figure out something that could tie them all together,” Warrington continued.

As tends to be the case with every release nowadays, it isn’t worthy of note if it doesn’t come with a music video.

For Sonder, Milo Bank$ leaned on the eyes and vision of Mike BeeGee who employed a laissez-faire approach to producing a high-quality, energetic music video with some clever bells and whistles to make you look twice.

However, the standout star is DIY producer Chris Vella who has made bounds and leaps from his indie beginning and has curated a well-balanced and crisp mix to bring the very best out of the musical acts in this EP.

“Sonder has allowed us to collaborate on a more artistic level with Chris having produced and mixed every track on the project. I think it’s time that people here got to see what this dude is capable of,” Warrington said.

It comes as no surprise then that Sam Christie makes a last-minute appearance on Sonder’s last track – Where You Going? – with some subtle guitar licks and vocal lines.

The 15-minute EP couldn’t end on a more suitable note with more than one question lingering on the mind, what’s next for Milo Bank$ and Chris Vella? If this is the product of a COVID-19 summer then maybe a global pandemic might not be so bad after all.

